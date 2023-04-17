Bulgaria: Heavy Traffic is expected on the Final Day Off with over 700 Police Teams on Duty

On the last of the Easter holidays, heavy traffic is expected in the major Bulgarian cities. After 2 p.m. there will be an increased police presence on the roads. Alcohol and drug tests are also ongoing.

Traditionally, in the later hours at the end of the holidays, traffic becomes more congested at the entrances of major cities. This year, the Easter holidays also coincided with the spring break for students, so more intense traffic is expected.

Over 700 Traffic Police teams are assigned to be on duty in the country. Repairs and narrowing of the road sections are delaying the movement in many places on the main road arteries. There are restrictions on the highways "Trakia", "Hemus", "Maritsa" and "Struma".

The Road Safety Coordination Center monitors the traffic situation in the country in real time, paying special attention to the approaches to Sofia, where traffic is expected to be the most intense.

"On Christmas, Easter and March 3, the most intense traffic is observed on the republican road network. Traditionally, the busiest are 'Hemus', 'Trakia', 'Struma' and the first and second class roads," explained Inspector Georgi Milev from the road police.

Increased traffic is expected at the Kulata and Kapitan Andreevo border crossings due to the return of many Bulgarians from Greece and Turkey. Sufficient police teams are deployed at both border points, Milev assured.

"During the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has engaged over 700 police teams, today there will be even more. On all weekends, a special police action is also held, which monitors traffic violators and drivers driving vehicles after consuming alcohol and drugs."

The most common violation is exceeding the maximum permissible speed, which is a major factor in road accidents.

"Our appeal to the drivers who will go on the road today is: reduce your speed, do not take risky maneuvers and put on your seat belts," Inspector Milev said.

He also urged motorists to hit the road earlier to avoid heavy traffic after 5 p.m.

So far, there are no traffic restrictions on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. and Orlov Most in connection with the football match between Levski and CSKA at the National Stadium today. The game starts at 17:30 p.m., and if there are restrictions, they will be momentary.

/Bulgarian National Television