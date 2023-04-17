The US, South Korea and Japan have started Trilateral Missile Defense Exercises

The US, South Korea and Japan have begun joint trilateral missile defense exercises in the Sea of Japan. Three destroyer squadrons from the three countries will participate in the maneuvers, the Seoul Navy said, quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

It is said that the purpose of the exercise is to increase coordination between the participating countries against the backdrop of provocative actions by North Korea. Among them is the launch from Pyongyang of an alleged solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, BTA notes.

During the exercises, procedures for detecting and tracking ballistic missiles will be worked out using computer simulations. The countries participating in the maneuvers have also set themselves the task of improving the coherence between themselves in the exchange of data.

The US, South Korea and Japan last participated in joint missile defense exercises in February.

