The G7 warned against any Attempt to Change the World Order by Force

The group of the seven most developed democracies (G-7) has warned against any attempts to change the world order by force in view of Russia's war in Ukraine and China's increasing aggressiveness, DPA reported.

"Therefore, we will firmly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force," said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at a meeting with his G7 colleagues on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. "We will show the world the unwavering determination of the G-7 to preserve the world order based on the rule of law."

After the working dinner last night, the first diplomats from the seven today continue their consultations in the Japanese resort of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, BTA points out.

China's arms rattling of Taiwan and North Korea's missile tests will be discussed, as well as the violence in Sudan.

The meeting of foreign ministers will take place on the eve of the meeting of the G7 heads of state and government in Hiroshima, Japan, in May. Japan is the rotating chairman of the Group of Seven, which also includes Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg