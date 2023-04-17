COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No Deaths in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 58, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

364 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 15.9 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died in the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 346 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 41 are in intensive care units. There are 10 new hospital admissions.

6 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,261,002 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,914 active cases.

No doses of covid vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 4,611,374 doses have been administered.

A total of 38,288 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,302,204 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal