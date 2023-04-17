Today is Easter Monday

Today, from the second day of the Orthodox Easter, the Bright Week begins. Until the upcoming Tomina Sunday, each of the days bears the name "bright". The name is associated with the enlightenment that the resurrected Christ brings to humanity.

Due to the greatness of the Easter event, the church has determined the celebration of Christ's resurrection to last a whole week, called "bright week". Metropolitan Grigory of Vratsa said:

"Heaven and earth are one in these days. It is this great joy in the bright resurrection of Christ that is celebrated throughout the week - the most solemn and joyous in the whole year. The Church sings the glorious resurrection of Christ as a celebration of celebrations, a celebration of holidays".

Bright week begins

During Bright Week, festive Easter chants are heard in the churches. Blessed food is allowed on the usual fasting days of the year - Wednesday and Friday.

Bright Week brings joy to Christians:

"In all these cares, in this busy time and difficulties, it very often happens that we do not experience the joy of the Resurrection, Bright Week."

"Our mood is uplifted, happy and open to everyone and everything."

/Bulgarian National Radio