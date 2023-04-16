COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 76 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 76, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
673 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 11.2 percent.
There have been no deaths infected by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. To date, there are 340 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19. 6 people were cured in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,862 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 2 doses of vaccines have been administered.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No Deaths in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 73 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 151 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 179 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 200 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 248 New Cases in the Last 24 hours