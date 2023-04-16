COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 76 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 76, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

673 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 11.2 percent.

There have been no deaths infected by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. To date, there are 340 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19. 6 people were cured in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,862 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2 doses of vaccines have been administered.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal