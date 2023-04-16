His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophytes led the festive Easter service in the Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky".

Shortly after midnight, His Holiness announced: "Christ is risen!".

"Christ's Resurrection is the foundation of our saving faith. Our bright and undimmed hope is based on it. And our faith and hope find their fulfillment and are manifested in the best way in the love that Christ first taught us," was said in the Patriarchal and Synodal Easter message.

In it, the Holy Synod offers prayers for all those whose lives have been taken in war or other misfortune, as well as for all those who suffer, were oppressed and wronged.

They also remind us that the trials before Christians and before all humanity are increasing immeasurably, and therefore more than ever we need truly sacrificial, selfless love - the crown of Christian virtues and Christian perfection.

Many Christians gathered around the temple for the festive service. It was attended by many officials, including President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Galab Donev.

/Bulgarian National Television