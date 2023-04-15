Tourism in Bulgaria is increasingly attractive to Germans

The German newspaper "Express" places Bulgaria in fifth place in its ranking for the most budget-friendly summer vacations this year. The newspaper writes:

"The Balkan country used to be known only to connoisseurs, but today it is already becoming a holiday destination that attracts more and more tourists. Anyone who wants to relax cheaply on the beach will make a good choice with the Black Sea. But Bulgaria offers much more - not only sun, beach and sea. Here there is a great wealth of untouched nature that invites you to discover and visit. Not to mention that people with cultural interests will not be disappointed. The capital Sofia is extremely suitable for urban tourism. Apart from history and with culture, Sofia also scores points with its lively nightlife."

Berlin's "Tagesspiegel" also writes about the wonderful opportunities for mountain tourism in the unspoilt nature of the Eastern Rhodopes.

Germans are looking for more affordable holidays

However, for the Germans, Bulgaria remains above all a destination for holidays by the sea. This was also shared by a number of tour operators during the big tourist exhibition in Berlin last month.

Operators again offer mainly holidays in Sunny Beach, Golden Sands and Albena, but more and more often it is also about the great opportunities for balneotourism in Bulgaria.

The public legal media ARD warns, however, that Bulgaria is one of the three destinations for summer vacations - along with Turkey and Egypt - with the highest growth in plane ticket prices - up to 28 percent.

For the upcoming summer season, people in Germany are looking for different destinations because traditional tourist destinations such as Italy and Spain have drastically increased in price.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg