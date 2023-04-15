Day 416 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians Shell and Kill Civilians during Orthodox Holy Week

Day 416 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The victims of the Russian bombing of Sloviansk were 9, the wounded - 21

The Brazilian president: the US should stop promoting the war in Ukraine

"Spetsnaz" - the special forces of Russia with 95% losses in Ukraine

Ukraine finds more and more Chinese components in Russian weapons



Fierce hostilities continue in the eastern part of Ukraine. In 24 hours, the forces of Kyiv have repelled over 50 Russian attacks, the Ukrainian command reports. The most intense was the offensive in the direction of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka. Meanwhile, the number of victims of the Russian bombing of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk has risen to 9. The injured are 21, the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service reported. Rescuers are still searching for four people under the rubble, and a 2-year-old boy is among the victims. As a result of the rocket fire, the top floor of a residential block was destroyed. According to Pavlo Kirilenko, there were at least seven explosions in the city, and a school was also shelled.

Woman screamed “A child is there”. Five people remain under the rubble of this house in Park Lane in Sloviansk. 9 people killed. pic.twitter.com/aist3CWueb — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 15, 2023

On Orthodox Good Friday, April 14, Russian troops did not shy away to shell residential blocks in the city of Sloviansk (Donetsk region). At least three five-story buildings were destroyed. The shelling was carried out with S-300 missiles.

This was announced by the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, on his Telegram. According to his information, there were at least seven explosions in the city in the area of "Eighth School".

"One building was partially destroyed. Fires broke out in two others. Nearby buildings were also damaged," he said.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians also shelled the town of Orekhovo. The strikes were carried out by Su-25 attack aircraft. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not hold back his emotions at the terrible attack of the Russian troops on Slavyansk, which the occupiers inflicted yesterday.

He commented on the cruelty of the enemy on his Telegram channel, promising the terrorist state fair punishment.

"The state of evil has once again demonstrated its nature. It just kills people in broad daylight. It destroys, kills all living things," he wrote.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva said the United States should stop promoting war in Ukraine and start talking peace. The speech was made during his visit to China, where he spoke with his colleague Xi Jinping.

Lula da Silva also said that the European Union should start talking about peace. In his words, in this way the international community will be able to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that "peace is in the interest of the whole world".

Lula da Silva's visit to China, which is his country's largest trading partner, was focused on strengthening ties between the two countries and went under the sign of the message "Brazil is back" as a key player on the world stage, notes AFP .

The Brazilian leader tries to pursue a balanced foreign policy, seeking to maintain close ties with Washington, while Brazil is one of the countries that has not imposed sanctions on Russia over its aggression in Ukraine. In February, Lula da Silva met with US President Joe Biden.

"Spetsnaz" - the special forces of Russia with 95% losses in Ukraine

The special units of the Russian army have suffered heavy losses in the fighting in Ukraine and it will take years until they regain their strength, writes the Washington Post newspaper, referring to a secret document of the American intelligence - part of the leaked documents last month on the social platform "Discord".

The authenticity of the document has not been officially confirmed.

The so-called Spetsnaz - special purpose units - are among the elite in the Russian army. It usually takes 4 years to train a commando.

According to the authors of the report, cited by the "Washington Post", the losses suffered by "Spetsnaz" are due to the tendency of Russian commanders to rely primarily on it not so much for special operations as to keep the front together with regular infantry formations. Just like the Ukrainians, the special forces have also given a huge number of killed and wounded.

Using satellite imagery, US intelligence has determined that at least four of the five special-purpose brigades that were withdrawn from Ukraine in the summer of 2022 suffered significant losses with 90 to 95 percent attrition rates. According to intercepted communications of the Russians, one of the brigades was reduced from 900 to 125 fighters.

These losses have changed the course of the war since its inception, severely limiting the capabilities of the Russian command not only for special operations in Ukraine, but also in other parts of the world where Russian troops operate.

Ukraine finds more and more Chinese components in Russian weapons

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine. This was announced by a high-ranking adviser in the President's office, Volodymyr Zelensky, to Reuters.

In "weapons found on the battlefield, we continue to find different electronics," specified Vladyslav Vlasyuk, who advises the president's chief of staff on Western sanctions policy against Russia.

"The trend is now that there are fewer Western-made components and more - not hard to guess - Chinese-made components," he stressed.

China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The attack prompted Western sanctions, including for sending military and dual-use technology such as microchips that can be used both in common appliances as well as in weapons.

Intelligence gathered by Ukrainian battlefield experts and shared with Reuters shows that Chinese-made components have been found in the navigation system of Orlan drones, which previously used a Swiss system.

Experts have also reported finding Chinese parts in the fire control system in Russian tanks that previously used French-made parts.

Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence, including whether the components in question may have been intended for non-military use or whether they were delivered to Russia by a third party.

"We collect a lot of different things made in China," Vlasyuk points out.

China again denies

When asked whether Chinese companies have provided parts for Russian military equipment, the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Reuters: "Throughout history, China has undertaken normal trade cooperation with all countries, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. Regarding the export of military equipment, China has fully adopted a reasonable and responsible attitude. China's position and actions have always been such."

Ukraine has identified Chinese manufacturers and suppliers

Vlasyuk specified that Ukraine was able to identify some manufacturers or suppliers and share this information with its Western allies. It has named Chinese arms maker Norinco as one supplier and military supplier Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co as another, without specifying what they supplied. A Norinco employee, who declined to be named, said the company "does not supply components for military equipment to Russia."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted last month that China had not yet "crossed that line" into supplying Russia with lethal aid.

The US is concerned about dual-use goods

But US officials are keeping a close eye on developments and are particularly concerned about so-called dual-use goods, such as electronics that can be used in, say, a microwave oven or a rocket.

"We and our partner governments are relentlessly focused on limiting Russia's access to key technologies that fuel its brutality in Ukraine," a senior State Department official said, insisting: "We will continue to take action to degrade the military machine of Putin."

Earlier this week, the US added Chinese companies to its latest sanctions, including a satellite imagery distributor that the State Department said provided images of locations in Ukraine to organizations linked to the Russian private military company Wagner and its head, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

China, which has positioned itself as a mediator, has assured that it has no interest in fueling the conflict, as it claims Western arms supplies to Ukraine do.

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the Chinese company Comnav Technology for supplying Russia with navigation and radar equipment that can be used to support Russian and Iranian drones and missiles. A Comnav official, asked if the company supplied components to Russia, said: "No, of course not." The employee declined to be named.

Vlasyuk has outlined an "ongoing battle" first to impose sanctions on Russia and then to close the loopholes Moscow would find to avoid them. "We see that there are many examples of third countries continuing, willingly or not, to support the circumvention of sanctions," he noted.

