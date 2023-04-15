Bulgaria: Public Transport in Sofia will Run until 1:30 a.m. Tonight

The capital municipality is extending the movement of public transport in Sofia for Easter, the municipality announced and specified that the transport will run until 1:30 a.m. that night.

The metropolitan subway, trams from lines 4, 6, 7, 20, 22, 5 and 27, trolleybuses from lines 1, 2, 5, 7 and 9, as well as buses serving lines 11, 76, 85, 94, 102, 213, 280, 285, 309, 310, 604 and 204. will operate with extended working hours.

The transport companies have created an organization to provide transport on the routes passing in the vicinity of massively visited Christian temples.

On Saturday (April 15), Sunday and Monday, public transport will run according to a holiday schedule.

The Metropolitan Municipality also informs about traffic changes along the Southern Arc of the Ring Road from April 18 to 21.

/Dnevnik