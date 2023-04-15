Bulgaria: Enhanced Security Measures around "St. Alexander Nevsky”
Enhanced security measures around the Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky" in Sofia in connection with the festive service for Easter.
Believers will be admitted from 8 p.m. through two checkpoints at the north and south entrances of the temple-monument.
People will be checked for firearms and cold weapons, dangerous objects and explosives.
Citizens who carry bulky luggage and are in a visibly inadequate condition will not be admitted to the service.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian National Television
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Public Transport in Sofia will Run until 1:30 a.m. Tonight
- » A Bulgarian Delegation will bring the Holy Fire from Jerusalem
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 73 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Holy Saturday marks the End of Holy Week
- » Bulgarian Easter Breads are widely Sold in British Shops
- » Bulgaria: A Man threw himself in front of a Train and Died