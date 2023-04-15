Bulgaria: Enhanced Security Measures around "St. Alexander Nevsky”

Society | April 15, 2023, Saturday // 10:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Enhanced Security Measures around "St. Alexander Nevsky” @Pixabay

Enhanced security measures around the Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky" in Sofia in connection with the festive service for Easter.

Believers will be admitted from 8 p.m. through two checkpoints at the north and south entrances of the temple-monument.

People will be checked for firearms and cold weapons, dangerous objects and explosives.

Citizens who carry bulky luggage and are in a visibly inadequate condition will not be admitted to the service.

/Bulgarian National Television

