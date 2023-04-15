Bulgaria: Enhanced Security Measures around "St. Alexander Nevsky”

Enhanced security measures around the Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky" in Sofia in connection with the festive service for Easter.

Believers will be admitted from 8 p.m. through two checkpoints at the north and south entrances of the temple-monument.

People will be checked for firearms and cold weapons, dangerous objects and explosives.

Citizens who carry bulky luggage and are in a visibly inadequate condition will not be admitted to the service.

/Bulgarian National Television