The Japanese Prime Minister was Evacuated because of an Explosion Nearby
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has resumed his election campaign. He was earlier evacuated from a speech venue after a man threw a smoke bomb at him. Kishida is unharmed, no one was injured in the incident. Police arrested a suspect in the attack. The incident happened in the western port city of Wakayama. Minutes before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was to begin his speech, a loud explosion was heard at the scene. This happened while he was talking to the local representative of the Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Kishida.
According to local media reports, it is most likely an improvised explosive device - a smoke or pipe bomb - that was thrown at the Japanese leader.
Video footage posted on social media shows people gathered for the speech fleeing the scene.
The footage shows police detaining and removing a man believed to have thrown the bomb from the scene.
There is still no information on who could be behind the attack and whether it is politically motivated. The case comes nearly a year after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated. The 67-year-old politician was shot dead at a campaign rally on July 8.
