COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 73 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Seventy-three new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. There were no deaths among the confirmed infected, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases are more than twice as many as a week ago, when there were 164. There were no deaths then as well.

The 73 new cases were identified from 673 tests (10.85 percent were positive). Over 42 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,302,070. They were determined by 11,150,999 tests (11.68 percent were positive).

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus remains unchanged - 38,288.

Active cases are 2,792 - just slightly up from 2,786 a week ago.

334 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 40 of them in intensive care units. The data are similar compared to a week ago, when there were 345 people in hospitals, 39 of whom were in intensive care.

There are 14 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours. More than 57 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

Seven people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,260,990.

In the last 24 hours, three doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria reached 4,611,372.

2,076,901 people have completed the vaccination course. 945,017 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 72,447 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

COVID-19 Unified Information Portal