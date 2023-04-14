Bulgarian Easter Breads are widely Sold in British Shops

Many British grocery stores are selling Bulgarian Easter Breads (kozunatsi), reported the travel site TravelNews. The online publication has found the traditional dessert at various outlets in Cambridge, Haverhill and London.

They cost around £2.29 and are even available in Lidl, Tesco and other big chains. They are also sold separately in the Bulgarian stores on the Island. Kozunatsi are also made in Bulgarian bakeries and pastry shops. They are bought by Englishmen and other people of various nationalities, shop workers explained.

Our other goods can also be found in major London supermarkets. There is Bulgarian yogurt priced from 1 to 1.89 pounds in plastic packaging. In a glass jar, they are from 2.99 to 3.29 pounds. The cheese starts at £4.49 in a 400g box and goes up to £5.99 depending on whether it is cow or sheep. In metal cans it is about 9.69 pounds for 1.5 kg.

All kinds of native foods can be found in Bulgarian shops on the Island. Even Englishmen, Greeks, Turks, Romanians, Serbs and others shop there, compatriots living there explained.

/TravelNews

