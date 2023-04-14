Slovakia has Banned the Processing and Sale of Ukrainian Grain

Slovakia has banned the processing and sale of grain from Ukraine because of pesticides. This was reported by the Romanian media, referring to a message from the Ministry of Agriculture of Slovakia dated April 13, BTA reported.

"The decision was taken after a pesticide was confirmed in a batch of wheat from Ukraine weighing 1,500 tons, which is not authorized in the EU and has a negative impact on human health," the department notes and specifies that they will collect samples of all grain and flour from Ukraine, which are already stored in Slovakia.

"We will also inform the ministers of agriculture of Bulgaria and Romania at today's joint meeting, which will be dedicated to the protection of the markets against the import of cheap goods from Ukraine," the ministry adds.

On April 9, Hungary announced that it would introduce new measures to reduce the volume of Ukrainian grain, due to concerns about large quantities of cheap and low-quality Ukrainian products entering the country. Earlier this week, Poland reached an agreement with Ukraine to freeze grain imports until at least July due to a large influx of cheap Ukrainian grain that has angered Polish farmers.

A week ago, Romanian farmers also protested, demanding the re-introduction of customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine and strict monitoring of every truck entering Romania. Because of the Ukrainian grain crisis, the opposition in our northern neighbor demanded the resignation of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea. It will be voted on next Wednesday.

/Bulgarian National Radio