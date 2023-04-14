7.0 Magnitude Earthquake hit Indonesia
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was registered in the sea north of the Indonesian island of Java, reported the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The strong quake struck at 16:55 p.m. local time (09:55 GMT), with Indonesia's Geological Survey ruling out the possibility of a tsunami after the epicenter was found to be at a depth of 594 km.
