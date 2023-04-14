Bulgaria: A Man threw himself in front of a Train and Died
A man threw himself in front of a train locomotive and died.
The tragedy happened at 8:15 a.m. this morning at the Kaloyanovets - Stara Zagora interchange, on route 2. It was reported by the National Railway Infrastructure Company.
Police and an Emergency Medical Service team are on the scene.
Trains have been suspended on both tracks.
Fast train 8631 from Plovdiv to Varna stops at Kaloyanovets station. The fast train 8610 from Burgas to Sofia is waiting at Stara Zagora station, BTA reported.
Transportation of passengers by buses in the section is organized.
