Another Night of Protests and Arrests in France over the Pension Reform

Another night of protests and arrests in France over the controversial pension reform pushed by President Emmanuel Macron.

For the 12th time, unions across the country organized a large-scale strike, and according to their data, more than 1.5 million people participated in yesterday's demonstrations. However, according to the Ministry of the Interior, the protesters numbered around 400,000.

There were clashes in Paris - protesters tried to storm the central bank building, as well as the building of a famous fashion giant. Nearly 40 people were arrested. Today, the Constitutional Council is expected to rule on the validity of the bill, as well as whether a referendum should be held on the subject.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg