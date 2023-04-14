Bulgarian Boxer Tervel Pulev defeated the American Joel Shojgreen in the Third Round
Tervel Pulev defeated Joel Shojgreen- the Panther in the third round at a boxing gala in Costa Mesa, California. After a knockdown, the American's team decided to end the fight by throwing in the towel, although the Bulgarian's opponent stood up at the count.
In Tervel's corner was traditionally his older brother Kubrat. It was the first match for the Olympic bronze medalist since May 22 last year, when he recorded his only loss in the professional ring so far - on points against Russian Sergey Kovalev, a former world champion.
Tervel's record is 18 matches, 17 wins (14 by knockout), 1 defeat.
Already in the first round, it became clear who was the better boxer, although he was more cautious and focused. The Bulgarian won it, landing cleaner shots, among which a left straight to Shojgreen's head stood out.
At the end of the second part, Pulev shook his opponent with a good streak. The bell saved the Panther. The ring ref gave him a few remarks about stooping.
This continued in the third, in which the superiority of Tervel Pulev became even more distinct. Shojgreen clearly had no strength, so even with the knockdown, his men decided not to risk his health. Eight rounds were scheduled originally.
A new challenger for Tervel is likely to be sought later this year. Recently, there was talk - especially through publications in the British press - that Kubrat Pulev is a potential opponent of Dillian Whyte, one of the strongest in the heavyweight division. White himself mentioned the Cobra, and he replied that he was ready to go against him.
