At least 25 Dead in New Migrant incident off Tunisian coast

At least 25 migrants from Africa have died and 15 others are missing after a boat carrying them to Europe sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Tunisia, authorities said.

The migrant boat capsized near the coast of the city of Sfax, a port in southeastern Tunisia. The previous day, the coast guard had recovered another 10 bodies and rescued 72 migrants from a sunken vessel. Almost all those who died or were rescued were from sub-Saharan Africa.

Tunisian President Kais Saied's order to crack down on migrants from the region and his comments have stoked racist sentiments and raised tensions over migration this year in Tunisia, prompting international criticism and concern.

In recent weeks, attempts at illegal migration from the Tunisian coast to Italy have become more frequent, leading to the death of dozens of those who tried to leave their country. According to the International Organization for Migration, the central Mediterranean is the most dangerous migration route in the world.

European countries rely on North African countries to control migration. Italy has promised Tunisia a raft of investments and assistance in negotiations for aid from the International Monetary Fund, as the Italian government seeks to reduce the number of migrant arrivals in the country.

