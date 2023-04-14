COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 151 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 151, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,714 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.8 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 329 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 40 are in intensive care units. There are 43 new hospital admissions.

129 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,260,983 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,726 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 85 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,611,369 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,288 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,301,997 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal