Today is Good Friday - The Saddest Day for Christians

Today is Good Friday for the Orthodox world.

This day is a memory of the sufferings, unjust judgment, crucifixion and death on the cross of Jesus Christ. These events form the basis of today's special church services.

In the morning, the Holy Shroud is taken out for worship, which symbolizes the position in the Savior's grave.

In the evening, a procession is made with it around the temples during Christ's Funeral.

Throughout the day the temple bells toll mournfully. The Church sympathizes with the sad but saving day of Christ's crucifixion and death. Grigoriy, Metropolitan of Vratsa, explained:

"Good Friday is the day on which this unheard of and unseen in history human deed takes place - men crucified their Savior, their Redeemer. He was betrayed, condemned, scourged, mocked, reviled and carried his heavy cross on the way to Calvary and there, in Golgotha, was crucified between two robbers, like a villain. There, on the cross, he gave his soul for the salvation of the human race. He shed his blood on the cross for us all."

In the morning, at the Divine Service, with readings and chants, the sufferings and burial of Christ are recreated. The Holy Shroud is taken out for worship - a symbol of the situation in the Savior's grave. In the evening, around it, the Funeral Mass of Christ takes place. The burial of the savior is marked with litia around the temple, after which the Shroud is brought to the altar and placed on the throne, which is a symbol of Christ's tomb.

On the eve of the holidays, the DG "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" carried out 1,438 inspections for compliance with fire safety rules and regulations in temples in Bulgaria. Measures have also been taken to ensure public order during the Easter services, and the police presence will be increased around the temples.

The Ministry of the Interior reminds that the use of pyrotechnic products near churches is prohibited.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio