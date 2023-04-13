The two largest parliamentary formations - GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" are preparing a common legislative program, which they will propose to the other political forces in the National Assembly after the holidays.

Common to GERB-SDS and WCC-DB turned out to be the laws on judicial reform, the Eurozone and Schengen. A majority will also be sought for constitutional changes.

Discussions for the Speaker of the National Assembly and for a government have not been conducted, assured the participants in the briefing Desislava Atanasova and Rosen Zhelyazkov from the GERB-SDS side and Nikolay Denkov and Hristo Ivanov from the WCC-DB side. They were unanimous that they understood the need to form a regular government. However, until it is created, there will be no talks about a new budget.

"It is inadmissible in the conditions of a possible upcoming campaign to accept a budget, because populism will rise", said Desislava Atanasova. She also assured that the nomination of Rosen Zhelyazkov remains unchanged and defined the agreements reached as a first step for normality, a big step for common priorities, and then for a majority to form a government.

Hristo Ivanov stated that the issue of rotation chairman is also on the table.

"We are starting with the necessary minimum. We are trying to start the parliament for at least one session," he emphasized. Whether there would be a second or a third depended on this step.

Unanimity was also reached on the fact that questions about whether someone's foreign embassy influences the process of forming a cabinet in our country humiliate Bulgaria. This depends only on the efforts of the Bulgarian politicians, assured the representatives of the two coalitions.

They will propose the achieved legislative priorities to the remaining parliamentary powers after the Easter holidays.

