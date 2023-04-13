Greeks come to Bulgaria to buy Lamb Meat

Society | April 13, 2023, Thursday // 15:30
Bulgaria: Greeks come to Bulgaria to buy Lamb Meat

In the Greek media, reports from the northern part of the country abound with information that the people living there are massively shopping in Bulgaria for the holidays. Of course, the local traders are not satisfied.

"Only a few kilometers away, all goods are of good quality and cheaper," say Greeks in media surveys.

At the same time, the shops near the Bulgarian border have no customers. Traders are again protesting and demanding a special status with lower taxes in order to be competitive with traders in Bulgaria. "This is impossible to implement", insists the Ministry of Development.

"Easter in Greece with a Bulgarian lamb" wrote a large part of the media in a comment. Greeks buy not only food, but also gifts, clothes and gasoline from Bulgaria.

At the same time, as of today, increased traffic is observed at the border points and many cars with Bulgarian registration are entering Greece. Many of our compatriots arrive for the holidays in the southern neighbor, which the hoteliers are satisfied with.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lamb, greece, Bulgaria, Easter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria