Greeks come to Bulgaria to buy Lamb Meat

In the Greek media, reports from the northern part of the country abound with information that the people living there are massively shopping in Bulgaria for the holidays. Of course, the local traders are not satisfied.

"Only a few kilometers away, all goods are of good quality and cheaper," say Greeks in media surveys.

At the same time, the shops near the Bulgarian border have no customers. Traders are again protesting and demanding a special status with lower taxes in order to be competitive with traders in Bulgaria. "This is impossible to implement", insists the Ministry of Development.

"Easter in Greece with a Bulgarian lamb" wrote a large part of the media in a comment. Greeks buy not only food, but also gifts, clothes and gasoline from Bulgaria.

At the same time, as of today, increased traffic is observed at the border points and many cars with Bulgarian registration are entering Greece. Many of our compatriots arrive for the holidays in the southern neighbor, which the hoteliers are satisfied with.

