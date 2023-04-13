The Movement of Public Transport in Sofia will be Extended for Easter

The Municipality of Sofia is extending the operation of public transport in Sofia for Easter, announced the press center of the Municipality.

The transport will run until 01:30 a.m. on the night of the Resurrection of Christ on April 15 to 16, 2023.

The metropolitan subway, trams from lines 4, 6, 7, 20, 22, 5 and 27, trolleybuses from lines 1, 2, 5, 7 and 9, as well as buses serving lines 11, 76, 85, 94, 102, 213, 280, 285, 309, 310, 604 and 204. will operate with extended working hours.

The transport companies have created an organization to provide transport on the routes passing in the vicinity of massively visited Christian temples.

On April 14, 15, 16 and 17, public transport vehicles will operate according to holiday schedules.

The Metropolitan Municipality also informs about traffic changes along the Southern Arc of the Sofia Ring Road from April 18 to 21.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg