Borissov and Ninova - Different Positions for Ukraine but ready to Work Together on Social Policy

The leaders of GERB - Boyko Borissov and of BSP - Kornelia Ninova, held an informal meeting in the National Assembly building. After it, it became clear that the red lines remain between the parties regarding weapons and the war in Ukraine, but there is a readiness for the formations to work together on social policies. Ninova commented after the meeting:

"There were several questions. The first one is about support for Rosen Zhelyazkov for Speaker of the Parliament. I left this question to be decided between the first two political forces, since they are currently talking about some strange hybrid of a rotational principle and so on. From us Rosen Zhelyazkov will not receive support and I told him so. Second, on legislative programs and initiatives. I stated what our priorities are - those you heard yesterday from the podium. We leave radically different positions on 1 issue - weapons for Ukraine. We hold a social policy to be adopted through the budget; a careful budget that preserves the financial stability of the country, but also one that does not allow tax increases, freezing or lowering people's incomes."

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, before the meeting in the plenary hall, stated that he wants to form a cabinet and government with WCC-DB. Talks between the two political parties have been ongoing since yesterday. Borissov is adamant that GERB are ready to make compromises and debate with "We Continue the Change" the options for future government. For Borissov, at the moment, the topic of "speaker of the parliament" is not such a problem:

"I thank Mrs. Ninova for accepting the invitation. As on the day of our victory I said that I will invite the leaders of the political parties to see where these dividing lines are. She told me that we and WCC are self-sufficient, so there is no way she can support us for Speaker of the Parliament. In the negotiations between WCC and GERB, we have very clear tasks - the government between these 2 parties. And we are doing our best, despite Atanas Atanasov, to do it. I made an effort to watch him in the morning and he said my name about 60 times. They obviously don't talk to each other, because yesterday Acad. Denkov and Gyurov came to me, we agreed to broadcast negotiation groups, they worked for 3 hours in the afternoon. Today we will have 2 committees - legal and financial-budgetary - from both parties just to find out what kind of budget would be sustainable for the state and any laws to look for a large majority.

Our main priority and the most stable one that would result for Bulgaria is between these two parties. We are ready for many compromises, but this is not a compromise. In Romania, there is a compromise to rotate prime ministers. There are different practices. That is why we formulated so patiently and so carefully yesterday that between hostile not only leaders, but also voters, supporters, we need time. Therefore, delaying the election of the Speaker is very useful in order to gain time for these commissions to work, to find many things in common between us that will be good for the state. The last thing on my mind is the Easter break. I want to form a government with 'We Continue the Change' and 'Democratic Bulgaria'. This is best for Bulgaria. From the statements of Mr. Petkov and Asen Vassilev, I see much more constructiveness. Much more! They stand their ground, but they also speak in a much different tone," said Borissov.

"If my deputy had given up yesterday and told me that it is actually important for them in some city to get a mayor before the state, government and parliament - you would have said that I am breaking the institutions...", he commented.

"Mrs. Ninova and I spoke only about topics on which we can be together - social, legal. After all, Krum Zarkov is from her party. On the other hand - a categorical refusal on the topic 'Ukraine' - something that we and our colleagues from WCC have as common priority," said the GERB leader.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio