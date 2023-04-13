Day 414 of the Invasion of Ukraine: According to the Leaks the Total Killed and Wounded in the War are 354,000

Day 414 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Russia has been ordered to pay billions to a Ukrainian company for the annexation of Crimea

Norway declared 15 employees of the Russian embassy as persona non grata

The US announced new sanctions because of Russia 's war against Ukraine

The Russians cut off the head of a prisoner from the VSU. Kyiv: They are worse than the Islamic State

The war resulted in 354,000 combatants killed and wounded - in total on both sides

Russia threatens to stop the grain corridor in the Black Sea

A 20-year-old revealed the leaked documents about the war in Ukraine

Zelensky again asked for the frozen Russian money for the restoration of Ukraine



Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz said on Thursday Moscow had been ordered by an arbitration court in The Hague to pay 5 billion USD in compensation for the illegal expropriation of its assets in Russian-occupied Crimea in 2014, Reuters reported.

Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov described Wednesday's ruling by the Hague-based Arbitration Tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration as a "key victory on the energy front" and said he expected more rulings in favor of Ukraine.

"Despite Russia's attempts to obstruct justice, the arbitration tribunal ordered Russia to compensate Naftogaz for losses of 5 billion USD," the company said.

"Russia must now implement this decision in accordance with its obligations under international law," is said in the statement.

Russia seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014, drawing a wave of sanctions from Western governments.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that experts are studying the court's decision and will decide what measures to take.

Naftogaz said that if Russia refuses to pay voluntarily, it may initiate a "process of recognition and admission to execution on the territory of countries where assets of the Russian Federation are located."

The company, whose assets in Crimea included Chornomornaftogaz, which produced significant amounts of Black Sea gas, did not provide further details on which overseas Russian assets it might target.

"Naftogaz began arbitration proceedings with six other companies in the Naftogaz group in October 2016," the statement said, noting that the arbitration award was made following hearings to determine the amount of compensation, which ended in March 2022.

Tim Ash, an analyst at consultancy BlueBay Asset Management, said the decision was "a huge legal victory for Ukraine and I think there will be more to come".

Naftogaz is in talks with investors to restructure its debt to pull the company out of months-long bankruptcy, Reuters added. The company defaulted on its Eurobonds last June, with the government directly taking over the provision of heating fuel.

Norway declared 15 employees of the Russian embassy as persona non grata

The authorities in Norway declared 15 employees of the Russian embassy as persona non grata, according to a statement by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

"They have been declared persona non grata because they have carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," said Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

As specified by the ministry, 15 employees of the Russian embassy participated in intelligence activities on the territory of the kingdom under diplomatic cover. They will have to leave Norway soon, the statement said. The foreign minister emphasized that the Norwegian authorities will not issue visas to Russians suspected of cooperation with the Russian special services. At the same time, she noted that Russian diplomats are always welcome in the country and that Norway "wants to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia."

In April 2022, Norway announced the expulsion of three members of the Russian diplomatic mission.

Peskov: The Black Sea will never be a NATO sea

The Black Sea will never be a "NATO sea", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, quoted by Reuters.

He said this after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to play a greater role in security in the region.

Russia and Ukraine are Black Sea countries, along with NATO member countries Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania, according to Reuters.

The Kremlin spokesman also told the media that he was not monitoring the health of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny after his aides announced that his health had deteriorated. He advised journalists to direct their questions about Navalny's health to Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service.

The Kremlin has denied that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia last month on espionage charges.

"No, this is not within the president's prerogatives. The special services have done their job. And let me say once again, I would like to remind you that this journalist was caught at the scene of the crime," Peskov stressed.

"There is currently no scheduled date for any telephone conversations between the leaders of Russia and China," he replied to a journalist's question.

Peskov said he knew nothing about the veracity of the information put forward by Western media that Putin had arranged a meeting between Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"I know nothing about that," he declared.

Peskov also said that the topic of recognizing the actions of Nazi Germany during the Second World War for genocide against the peoples of the Soviet Union is being considered.

"This topic is on the agenda, it is quite sensitive for our society, for our country," said the spokesman of the Russian president. He added that "as before, various options (for the possible acceptance of documents) are being considered, but no decisions have been made on this issue."

The US announced new sanctions because of Russia's war against Ukraine

The United States has announced new sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine.

The new US sanctions cover over 120 individuals and companies from more than 20 countries. Washington also expressed concerns about the Hungarian government's "continued willingness" to maintain ties with Russia.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke in Madrid with his counterpart Margarita Robles and made a request for F-16 fighter jets and more ammunition to repel the Russian invasion. Spain will send six Leopard tanks and 20 armored personnel carriers.

The authorities in Kyiv requested more military aid from the Allies.

On a visit to Washington, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal allowed the counter-offensive to be postponed until the summer in order to be as well prepared as possible and also asked the allies for more military capabilities - tanks, ammunition, aircraft, armored vehicles.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for continued substantial support for Ukraine and praised Ukrainian authorities for their efforts in the fight against corruption. Yellen spoke at an international forum dedicated to Ukraine within the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

In his midnight address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a minute's silence over a video showing the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian soldiers.

Up to 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded since Russia's war against Ukraine began in February last year, according to alleged classified US documents published online. According to them, the United States expects the conflict not to end this year.

Ukraine has denied claims by the owner of Russia's private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that his forces control 80 percent of Bakhmut in the heavily-fought Donbas.

Romania and Ukraine will start negotiations to solve the grain crisis, it became clear after a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries. Along with assurances of support for Kyiv, Romania's first diplomat, Bogdan Aurescu, has asked for guarantees that all agricultural products destined for third countries entering Romania will leave Romania for the established destinations.

The Russians cut off the head of a prisoner from the VSU. Kyiv: They are worse than the Islamic State

Ukraine has compared Russia to Islamic State after a video appeared online showing Russian soldiers beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

The shocking footage was posted on social media. They show a man in uniform beheading a prisoner of war wearing a yellow armband, the kind used by soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"There is something that no one in the whole world can ignore - how easily these beasts kill," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "There will be legal responsibility for everything. It is necessary to defeat terror," he added.

For its part, the Kremlin said that a video circulating on the Internet purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier was "horrific" and its authenticity should be verified.

"A horrifying video of Russian soldiers beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war is circulating on the Internet," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. "It is absurd that Russia, which is worse than the Islamic State, is presiding over the UN Security Council," he added, referring to Russia's assumption of the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month.

Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria became notorious for releasing videos showing them beheading captives when they controlled large parts of the two Middle Eastern countries between 2014 and 2017.

"Russian terrorists must be expelled from Ukraine and from the UN and be held accountable for their crimes," Kuleba said.

The Internal Security Service of Ukraine announced that it has launched an investigation into the suspected commission of a war crime in connection with the released video.

The European Commission also reacted to the video of the killing of the Ukrainian soldier.

According to the press secretary of the European Commission, Nabila Massrali, the authenticity of the video needs to be confirmed, but if it is confirmed, it will be another confirmation of the inhuman nature of the Russian aggression.

"The killing of prisoners of war is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention, and it once again demonstrates Russia's complete disregard for international law and, in particular, international humanitarian law. The EU underlines its readiness to bring to justice all perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes committed in the context of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine," she said.

The war resulted in 354,000 combatants killed and wounded - in total on both sides

A total of up to 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine in February last year, according to alleged classified US documents published online. According to them, the United States expects the conflict not to end this year, Reuters reported.

The documents resemble a secret US assessment of the progress of the war and also contain intelligence on allies. If their credibility is proven, they offer a rare opportunity to understand what Washington sees as Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Reuters makes the caveat that it cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the documents, and recalls that it has been questioned by some countries, including Ukraine and Russia. Representatives of US President Joe Biden's administration said the content of some of the leaked documents appeared to have been altered.

According to a February 23 assessment, Russia is unlikely to succeed in capturing Donbas and the conflict will remain at an impasse this year. Russia's "campaign of attrition" has reduced its human resources and ammunition stocks to levels where it is possible, unless an unexpected recovery occurs, that the country's military units will be exhausted and it will fail to achieve its objectives. As a result, the war will drag on beyond 2023, the assessment says.

According to American military intelligence, Russian losses are between 189,500 and 223,000 people. Of these, 35-43 thousand were killed in hostilities, and 154-180 thousand were wounded.

As for Ukraine, its losses amounted to a total of 124,500 - 131,000 people. Between 15,500 and 17,500 of them were killed in action and 109,000 to 113,500 were wounded.

These numbers are about 10 times greater than the military losses officially recognized by both sides in the conflict. None of them gave updated data on their victims, notes Reuters.

The documents show that Russia suffered greater losses in some types of military equipment, and Ukraine retained more tanks and APCs in the theater of operations.

According to the US Military Intelligence Agency, Russia lost 2,048 tanks and 3,900 APCs, while Ukraine lost 468 tanks and 1,020 APCs.

Russia has superiority over Ukraine in fighter jets and air defenses, according to leaked documents.

Reuters has not been able to verify these figures, which differ from the official information put out by Russia.

The US documents also show Washington's concern about Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory and even potentially against Moscow because of the impact such attacks would have on China's position on the conflict, Reuters said.

"China would respond more strongly and is very likely to increase the scale and scope of the materials it is willing to supply Russia with if Ukraine strikes a target of strategic importance or high-ranking Russian officials," is the assessment of US intelligence, according to the leaked documents.

Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of those documents, labeled "Secret" and "Top Secret," which first appeared on social media in March and purportedly reveal details about the military capabilities of Ukrainian forces and information about US allies such as Israel, South Korea and Turkey.

Russia threatens to stop the grain corridor in the Black Sea

Russia has again threatened to terminate the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the extension of which expires on May 18.

The Kremlin said prospects for the deal, which would allow safe military exports of grain and fertilizer from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports, were not good because Russia's own exports still faced obstacles.

The move was widely expected after Moscow in March refused to adhere to the previous four-month validity of the deal, approving only 60 days for the latest extension.

The deal to export grain from Ukraine to the Black Sea was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July to help address the global food crisis, which the world body says has worsened as a result of the war in Ukraine.

"No deal can stand on one leg: it must stand on two legs. In this regard, judging by today's situation, the prospect (of its extension) is not so great," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

To persuade Russia to allow Ukraine to resume grain exports to the Black Sea last year, a separate three-year deal was struck in July in which the UN agreed to help Russia with food and fertilizer exports.

However, according to Peskov, this part of the agreement "did not work and is not working until now".

Russian food and fertilizer exports are exempt from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance are hampering supplies.

Last month, Russia agreed to renew Ukraine's Black Sea grain export deal for just 60 days, half of the scheduled period, saying it would consider a further extension only if its demands on its own exports were met.

These include allowing the Russian Agricultural Bank to return to the SWIFT payment system, allowing Russia to import agricultural machinery, lifting insurance restrictions, access to European ports for Russian ships and cargo, and unblocking the financial activities of Russian fertilizer companies.

Moscow also wants a pipeline that delivers Russian ammonia to a Ukrainian Black Sea port to be restarted.

"The Secretary-General has no power over SWIFT. He has no power over member states that impose unilateral sanctions. He has no power over insurance companies, shipping companies, he cannot tell them what to do," said a UN spokesperson regarding the Russian conditions.

The United States rejected Moscow's demands, saying "the only bans on food and fertilizer exports from Russia are those imposed by the government" of Russia.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's key agricultural producers and major players in the wheat, barley, corn, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertilizer market.

Ukraine's Black Sea Export Agreement has allowed more than 27.5 million tons of food to be exported from Ukraine, which the UN says has contributed to lower food prices around the world.

But the UN's World Food Program warned earlier this month that food insecurity remains at unprecedented levels as conflict, economic turmoil, climate extremes and rising fertilizer prices continue to disrupt global food production

A 20-year-old revealed the leaked documents about the war in Ukraine

The man behind the leak of classified US documents about the war in Ukraine that led to an investigation by the US National Security Agency is a 20-year-old man who worked at a military base, the Washington Post reported, citing members on his online chat group.

The young man shared the classified information with a group on the instant messaging platform Discord. The group included about twenty-five men and youths who shared "a common love of weapons, military equipment and God," the paper said.

The newspaper based its information, which did not name the perpetrator, on interviews with two members of the Discord chat group.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Justice did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, BTA reported.

Last week, the Justice Department launched a formal criminal investigation after the matter was raised by the Pentagon, which is assessing the damage caused by what is likely to be the most damaging leak of US classified information in years.

One of the Washington Post's sources described the young man as someone respected by members of the chat group.

"He's in good shape. He's strong. He's armed. He's trained. Pretty much everything you'd expect from a premium movie," said a member of the chat group, who is under 18 and spoke on condition of anonymity with the permission of his mother, the Washington Post reports.

Zelensky again asked for the frozen Russian money for the restoration of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again demanded from Western institutions the seizure of frozen Russian assets and their use for the reconstruction of war-ravaged Ukraine, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

He made this request in a video message during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"Russia must pay the full price for its aggression," Zelensky said, calling for Russian central bank assets frozen abroad to be directed toward rebuilding Ukraine. "It is necessary to work out a specific mechanism under which these funds will be used to compensate for the damage caused to us by Russia," said the president of Ukraine.

In March, the World Bank, the European Commission and the Ukrainian government estimated that at least 1 billion would be needed over the next decade to rebuild Ukraine. This year alone, Kyiv urgently needs billion.

There are legal, practical and political obstacles to the seizure of the frozen Russian assets, DPA points out. Moscow is threatening to take countermeasures if its funds are withdrawn.

At the same meeting, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on the world to help Ukraine deal with its financial needs amid ongoing war.

"Support for Ukraine is a collective affair," Yellen said, quoted by Reuters. "We support the efforts of our allies and partners and urge them to continue to help," she said.

At the same time, the World Bank announced that it is granting 200 million dollars to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and another 300 million dollars will be provided by other countries.

The WB tranche will be used for emergency repairs of critical equipment such as transformers, substations, mobile heaters and others. So far, the bank has raised more than billion in emergency financing for Ukraine, billion of which has been allocated to various projects.

The World Bank estimates that the attacked country's energy infrastructure suffered billion in damage last year, making it the sector most and most urgently in need of emergency aid.

Ukraine's gross domestic product in 2022 has fallen by 29.1 percent, according to official figures from the Ukrainian Statistics Office released last night. The office did not give specific reasons for the decline, but the government attributed it to the Russian invasion, which led to the loss of territories and severe damage to industry.

International partners will provide Ukraine with financial assistance of 5 billion, said Prime Minister Shmyhal

International partners will provide Ukraine with long-term financial assistance of 115 billion dollars, announced Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, quoted by the UNIAN agency.

After participating in a ministerial-level round table in support of Ukraine at the World Bank headquarters, Shmyhal said that mobilizing resources to rebuild the country was one of the main topics of his working visit to Washington.

"International partners will provide Ukraine with 5 billion in long-term aid. This will not only ensure our financial stability, but also send a clear signal to Russia that Ukraine's allies will support us as long as necessary. Until complete victory" , he emphasized.

"We are starting the recovery right now," the prime minister said. For projects for the rapid recovery of the country this year, 14 billion dollars will be needed, he added.

"We are conducting negotiations with our partners to attract the necessary funds already this summer. This way we will be able to complete all the tasks in the five priority sectors for recovery," he noted.

