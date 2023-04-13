Boyko Borissov: I want to Form a Government with “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria”

Politics | April 13, 2023, Thursday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Boyko Borissov: I want to Form a Government with “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” @BNT

"I want to form a government with We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria". This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borissov on the sidelines of the parliament. According to him, this is the best option for Bulgaria.

"We have very clear tasks - a government between these two parties, we are doing our best, despite Atanas Atanasov. Today we will form two committees from the two groups - GERB-SDS and WCC-DB - legal and financial-budgetary, to consider a budget program.

Our main priority is a government between GERB and WCC. We are ready for many compromises," said Boyko Borissov.

"Between such opposing leaders and supporters, delaying the election of a chairman is very important so that these commissions can work and we can find common things between us," the GERB leader added.

Meanwhile, the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly was postponed until after Easter.

/Bulgarian National Television

