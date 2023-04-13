The Second Day of the First Meeting of Bulgaria’s Parliament lasted Less than a Minute

The election of the Speaker of the National Assembly is postponed until after Easter.

After yesterday's false start with the election of the chairman of the 49th National Assembly, today the deputies gathered again in the plenary hall in an attempt to repeat the election.

Already yesterday afternoon, after talks between GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria", however, it became clear that the talks on the legislative priorities of the parliamentary forces will continue first, and the election of the chairman will in practice depend on them.

This morning, the chairman of the meeting, Vezhdi Rashidov, asked in the plenary hall if there were any more nominations for the position of Speaker of the Parliament. After these were not named, Rashidov announced that he was calling the people's representatives again on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Shortly before that, GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced that he wanted to form a government with WCC-DB.

"We have very clear tasks - a government between these two parties, we are doing our best, despite Atanas Atanasov. Today we will make 2 commissions from the two groups - GERB-SDS and WCC-DB - legal and financial-budgetary, to consider a budget program. Our main priority is a government between GERB and 'We Continue the Change'. We are ready for many compromises," said Boyko Borissov.

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov stated that he hopes that the next step will be taken with the broadcasting of working groups from WCC-DB and from GERB, which will discuss the legislative program laid as a basis, in order to assess whether the option with the rotating presidency of the National Assembly can work with real meaning. In response to a question from the National Television whether it is possible to find agreement on a government, Petkov clarified that it is only a matter of a general legislative program.

The first attempt was unsuccessful, after both candidates for the post - Rosen Zhelyazkov from GERB-SDS and Petar Petrov from "Vazrazhdane" - did not gather the necessary support. WCC-DB proposed that the two largest parliamentary groups should nominate chairmen who would alternate on a rotational basis.

A long meeting of the Chairman's Council followed, at which no agreement was reached. Vezhdi Rashidov dissolved the parliament without ringing the bell, so the session from yesterday would continue today. And GERB stated that they will not give up the chairmanship and do not accept the rotation.

On the initiative of Boyko Borissov's party, a meeting was held with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria", which, however, ended without a result.

/Bulgarian National Television