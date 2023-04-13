Bulgaria: Robbery of a Money Transfer Office in Sofia
A robbery took place last night in Sofia, a 24-hour money transfer office in the "Orlandovtsi" district was robbed, Nova TV reported.
The robbery took place around 1:30 a.m., reported the Ministry of the Interior.
A man threatened a female employee, no weapon was used. The attacker took a small amount of money. He was unmasked and his face is visible on camera. The thief is wanted by the police.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A Woman Kidnapped and Castrated a Domestic Cat in Burgas
- » Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General appealed to the Council of Europe regarding the NEXO Case
- » Bulgaria: A Ukrainian and Two Syrians were Detained for Trafficking
- » Bulgaria: A Man Shot his Wife and then Himself near Sofia
- » NEXO: Antoni Trenchev and Kosta Kanchev do not appear on Interpol or Europol lists (UPDATED)
- » Bulgaria: A 32-year-old Woman was Kidnapped and Murdered in Sofia