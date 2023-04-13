Bulgaria: Robbery of a Money Transfer Office in Sofia

Crime | April 13, 2023, Thursday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Robbery of a Money Transfer Office in Sofia @Pixabay

A robbery took place last night in Sofia, a 24-hour money transfer office in the "Orlandovtsi" district was robbed, Nova TV reported.

The robbery took place around 1:30 a.m., reported the Ministry of the Interior.

A man threatened a female employee, no weapon was used. The attacker took a small amount of money. He was unmasked and his face is visible on camera. The thief is wanted by the police.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: robbery, sofia, Orlandovtsi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria