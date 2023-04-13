Bulgaria: Robbery of a Money Transfer Office in Sofia

A robbery took place last night in Sofia, a 24-hour money transfer office in the "Orlandovtsi" district was robbed, Nova TV reported.

The robbery took place around 1:30 a.m., reported the Ministry of the Interior.

A man threatened a female employee, no weapon was used. The attacker took a small amount of money. He was unmasked and his face is visible on camera. The thief is wanted by the police.

/OFFNews