COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 179 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

A total of 179 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

2,556 tests were performed to detect them, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7 percent.

Two people died, 473 were cured. With this, the number of dead reached 38,285 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the number of cured - 1,260,854 out of a total of 1,301,846 cases.

There are 2,707 active cases, of which 346 are in hospitals and 40 are in intensive care units.

There were 52 new arrivals in a hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The number of vaccinations against coronavirus in Bulgaria is 4,611,284, including 84 in the last 24 hours.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal