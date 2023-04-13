Spring Storms at the End of Holy Week

After a sunny Maundy Thursday, the weather will be unsettled with rain showers and thunderstorms at the end of Holy Week. At dawn on Friday, there will be high clouds in the western half of Bulgaria, while it will be sunny in the east. In the afternoon and evening, a cold atmospheric front will pass over the Balkans with thunderclouds and short-term, at times intense precipitation and risk of hail. The storms will develop from the early afternoon onwards until late at night and will gradually pass over Western and here and there in Central Bulgaria.

The wind will be strong from the south, with dangerous gusts of wind up to 90-100 kilometers per hour on the northern mountain slopes. Temperatures will remain relatively high - in the central parts of the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian lowland around 25 degrees. It will be cooler in the western regions.

On Holy Saturday morning, cloudiness will be minimal in the western and central regions and more significant in the east. During the day there will be conditions for thunderstorms there, while in Western Bulgaria the precipitation will be in few places and insignificant in quantity. The thermometers in the warm part of the day will chase values from 16 to over 20 degrees.

On Sunday, temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees, again more noticeable in western areas. The day will be relatively quiet, with local thunderclouds and short-term precipitation.

From Monday onwards, the dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean will increase, with a tendency to form a large area of low atmospheric pressure. A series of rainy days are expected, and in some parts of the country the rainfall will be irrigation. Temperatures are also expected to drop - around the middle of next week, daytime thermometers will show between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology