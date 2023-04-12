President Radev: There is No Dialogue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

President Rumen Radev commented on the statement of his Macedonian colleague Stevo Pendarovski that there is a lack of dialogue between the two countries. Over the past 10 years, I have invited the president of North Macedonia to visit Bulgaria at least ten times, Radev reminded:

"I understand the pain of the president of the Republic of North Macedonia, that I was the person who, 2 years ago, was the first to raise before his European colleagues and the European institutions the problem of the rights of the Macedonian Bulgarians... so that the inclusion of the Macedonian Bulgarians in the constitution becomes a mandatory condition for the beginning of the negotiations. And I hope that the president of the RNM will realize that this is to help his country, to break with the ideologies of the totalitarian past and move towards the democratization of the country. My doors are always open for him".

"If we had offered the Bulgarian MiG-29 fighters, they would now be in Ukraine, together with the MiG-29 aircraft of Poland and Slovakia. Not only do we not offer them, but our pilots continue to fly and do duty on their MiG-29s, and we are doing everything possible to have them repaired," the head of state said.

Radev also commented on the accusations of BSP leader Kornelia Ninova that "the caretaker government steals recklessly".

"Well, Mrs. Ninova, prove it. Every day there are various publications in the media, including about her."

/Bulgarian National Radio