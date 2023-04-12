Xi Jinping: China must prepare for Real Combat

China's President Xi Jinping has called on the country's armed forces to "strengthen military training oriented towards real combat operations", state-run Chinese television reported, as quoted by AFP.

Xi's comments, made during a naval inspection tour on Tuesday, came shortly after three days of military exercises by the Chinese People's Liberation Army aimed at intimidating Taiwan.

Tensions are high in the region following the show of force by Beijing, which views the self-ruled island as its territory.

China launched the military drills in response to last week's visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, where she met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

Xi told the PLA's Southern Theater Naval Command that the military should "resolutely protect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime interests, striving to protect the overall stability of the country's borders," state media reported.

