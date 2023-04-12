“There Is Such a People”: We are in this Parliament because we can bear Responsibility

"We from 'There Is Such a People' are in politics and in this parliament because we can bear responsibility and it is precisely this responsibility that obliges us to be constructive and to do everything possible to make this parliament work, to do everything possible and everything that depends on us for solving the crises facing all Bulgarian citizens." This was stated by the chairman of the PG of "There Is Such a People" (TISP) Ivaylo Valchev.

"For TISP it is important that Bulgaria is accepted into Schengen as quickly as possible, to complete the preparations for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone and to adopt as quickly as possible the laws that are necessary and related to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan," he pointed out.

According to him, this is now the most important thing, not the emotion, the insult, the fantasies and the unfulfilled desires.

"Therefore, we at TISP will make practical decisions, supporting any action that is beneficial for Bulgarian citizens, because the country's problems are not party issues, but national. We will be an irrevocable corrective so that through us people can control the political class. Everyone outside this building can think about everything, but we who are here and work inside this building must think about everyone else, and this is not a privilege, but an obligation," said Ivaylo Valchev.

He wished success to the 49th National Assembly for Bulgaria.

/Bulgarian National Television