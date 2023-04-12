DPS: A Bulgarian Government based on Euro-Atlantic Priorities is Possible otherwise We are Betting our Future

The chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Mustafa Karadayi, called from the parliamentary rostrum for a dialogue between the political forces and the formation of a government with Euro-Atlantic values with clear tasks and specific deadlines.

"Voters, regardless of whether they vote for different political forces, are united by the proposition that no single formation should rule alone. The message is clear - politicians should sit down at the negotiating table and start talking. Both during the campaign and now, many political entities prioritize their own issues over the people's issues. Instead of engaging with society's problems, they engage people with baseless criticism of their opponents. There can be a government - categorically, but all participants must express readiness for dialogue without turning it into another pr-action and meaningless talk. Everyone should honestly and responsibly outline the priorities and policies they propose. The dialogue should be about priorities and policies, about Bulgaria's worthy Euro-Atlantic future. Time calls for such reaffirmation. One can clearly distinguish a society that wants us to be part of the EU and NATO, a democratic and financially stable country. The majority of people do not want new early elections, because they will only deepen the problems and create an even worse political crisis," he said.

He emphasized that the adoption of the budget is urgent in order to control prices and inflation, to guarantee the peace and security of the citizens. and for this purpose a regular cabinet with clear priorities is needed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television