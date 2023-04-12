“Vazrazhdane”: We only want One Thing - To Live in a Free and Independent Bulgaria

"I am only addressing my compatriots, because as always, all of us in this hall, regardless of the power, positions and posts temporarily given to us, must be, above all, only one thing - Bulgarians". This was stated by the leader of the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party Kostadin Kostadinov from the rostrum of the new parliament.

"It's been 10 days since the elections ended. Time enough to assess what happened and make plans for what's to come. Time that turned out to be far too short for the media storm that erupted after April 2. Known and unknown analysts, political scientists, politicians, sociologists, observers and other rank-and-file informants of the American embassy indulged in a rampant and unrestrained campaign against 358,000 Bulgarians. These Bulgarians were called illiterates, simple people, failures in life, incompetents, fascists, ignorant, deluded, plebeians, a lumpen proletariat and what not. And these 358,000 Bulgarians, including myself, want and we only want one thing - to live in a free and independent country," stressed Kostadinov.

According to him, however, this was called and defined as a threat.

"Yes, 'Vazrazhdane' is exactly a threat. But a threat to the national traitors, foreign agents, corrupt compradors and those responsible for the systematic erasure and degradation of the Bulgarian state carried out over decades, aiming to transform the Bulgarian people - one of the oldest nations in the world, in an amorphous mass without national self-awareness, fit only to be a donor to its masters outside the country," Kostadin Kostadinov concluded.

/Bulgarian National Television