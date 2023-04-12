Kiril Petkov: It is High Time for the Bulgarian Parliament to Start Working

"On behalf of the coalition 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria', I want to take responsibility for stating that it is high time after so many unsuccessful attempts for the Bulgarian parliament to finally work and to start solving the real problems of the people with a real legislative program that reflects the truly important priorities for Bulgaria", stated from the parliamentary rostrum the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.

He singled out agriculture and supporting small and medium-sized farms as the main priorities. "It is not normal to import 70 percent of the meat, 50 percent of the tomatoes and 30 percent of the milk", noted Petkov.

According to him, this is the only way to reach the Bulgarian table with better quality food at lower prices.

/Bulgarian National Television