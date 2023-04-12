GERB: The Political Crisis in Bulgaria cannot be solved by only One Formation, Party or Coalition

"The results of the elections for the 49th National Assembly set a number of possibilities, both for a way out of the political crisis, and for getting stuck in it. With their vote, the Bulgarian citizens showed unequivocally that the political crisis cannot be solved by only one formation, party or coalition." This was stated by the chairwoman of the PG of the GERB-SDS Desislava Atanasova from the rostrum of the National Assembly.

"The only way out of the situation is possible only if, with mutual respect, acceptable compromises are reached between the parties, agreement on the strategically important issues for the country and an effective restoration of the political dialogue. Anyone who does not comply with these results will lose not only voters, but also a prospect for long-term positive participation in the political and public life of the country," said Atanasova.

According to her, the most difficult battle in politics is the battle with oneself, with one's own ego, with one's own illusions and shortcomings.

"This battle is far more important than the conjunctural battles with the current political opponent, because it is decisive for the long-term prospects of any political power. The outcome of this battle depends on ourselves and on our strength to overcome ourselves. On the possibility of realizing qualitative change, which sooner or later finds its positive result", Desislava Atanasova pointed out.

