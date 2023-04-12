North Macedonia’s President: In the Last 2 Years I have not had a Single Constructive Conversation with Bulgaria’s President

The President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, stated that in the last two years, he has not had a single constructive conversation with his Bulgarian colleague, Rumen Radev.

In front of Sitel TV, Pendarovski defined the opening of Bulgarian clubs in the country "as an organized provocation" by Sofia and pointed out that in the history of the European Union there was no such blockade as Sofia applies to Skopje with the words: "You are not the one who you think you are".

According to him, because of the opening of the Bulgarian clubs, the dissatisfaction of the people in North Macedonia against the so-called "French proposal" has increased.

On the occasion of the reactions that his words evoke in Bulgaria, Pendarovski stated that the reaction in our country is not important to him, but that of the Macedonian people and citizens.

From his words, it became clear that the working group for changes in the Constitution was created with the aim of clarifying the arguments between the opposition and the rulers, and the consultation process was supposed to last several months.

/Bulgarian National Television