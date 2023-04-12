Pentagon Leaks: Serbia committed to Arms Supply for Ukraine

Serbia has agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine, according to one of the secret reports leaked on the Internet, reports Reuters. The leak of information, the authenticity of which cannot be independently verified, was dubbed by the media as "Pentagonleaks".

A chart of the responses of 38 European governments to Ukraine's request for military aid shows that Serbia has refused to train Ukrainian soldiers but has committed to sending weapons or even already provided military aid. Serbia is also said to have the political will and military capability to supply arms to Kyiv in the future, despite refusing to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The leaked document is marked "secret" and marked "forbidden to share with foreign intelligence services and militaries." The text is dated March 2 and bears the seal of the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Reuters stressed that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the document.

For now, the office of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Ukrainian embassy in Belgrade have declined to comment, as has the Pentagon.

Vucic's government has professed neutrality in the war in Ukraine, despite the country's deep historical, economic and cultural ties to Russia.

"If this document is authentic, it either shows Vucic's duplicity with regard to Russia, or the president is under enormous pressure from Washington to supply weapons to Ukraine," commented Janusz Bugajski, an Eastern Europe expert at the Jamestown Foundation.

The disclosure comes just over a month after documents were published on a pro-Russian Telegram channel about the delivery by a Serbian arms manufacturer of 122 mm Grad surface-to-surface missiles to Kyiv in November. The documents show that the end user is the Ukrainian government. Russia has asked Serbia for an official explanation about the alleged deliveries. The Valevo manufacturer denied the deal, and President Vucic called the claims "lies."

