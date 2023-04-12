Holy Wednesday is the Day of Repentance, Forgiveness and Betrayal

Holy Wednesday in the Christian tradition is the Wednesday of Holy Week. In Orthodoxy, it is associated with the evangelical Parable of the Two Debtors, in which Jesus Christ points to the forgiveness of sinners as more important than that of the righteous.

On the day of Holy and Great Wednesday, Judas went to the Jewish leaders and arranged for the betrayal of Christ for thirty pieces of silver.

No housework is done on Holy Wednesday. You have to forget about cleaning, washing, sewing and even cooking. If someone breaks this rule, it is believed that their skill will be taken away.

According to tradition, in the early morning of Holy Wednesday, parents send the children to gather large bunches of geraniums, which are kept in front of the icons in a vessel of water until Good Friday. Then the children give it to the worshipers who are on their way to the church. The children also pick other herbs and flowers, with which Easter eggs are painted on the morning of Maundy Thursday.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio