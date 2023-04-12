COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 200 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | April 12, 2023, Wednesday // 08:57
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 200 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

A total of 192 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

To detect them, 2,718 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.06%.

One person died, 91 were cured. With this, the number of victims reached 38,283 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the number of cured - 1,260,381 out of a total of 1,301,667 cases.

There are 3,003 active cases, of which 343 are in hospitals and 41 in intensive care units.

There are 60 new arrivals in hospitals in the last 24 hours, 65% of them have not been vaccinated.

The number of vaccinations against coronavirus in Bulgaria is 4,611,200, including 55 in the last 24 hours. There are 2,076,835 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of which 944,927 received one booster dose, and 72,357 received a second booster.

