Yellow Code for Strong Wind in Western Bulgaria, Rain and Thunder in the East and in the Mountains

Cloudy weather will prevail at night, and rainy weather will prevail in the eastern half of the country. It will blow to a moderate northwesterly wind, the NIMH weather forecast shows.

The minimum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia - around 6°C.

It will be windy during the day, with moderate to strong winds from the west-northwest. The cloudiness will be variable, over Eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions - often significant and in places there will be rain, there are also conditions for thunderstorm activity. By the evening the rain will stop, the wind will weaken, and overnight Thursday over many areas and the clouds will break and decrease. The maximum temperatures will be between 13°C and 18°C, in Sofia - around 13°C.

A yellow code for strong wind has been announced in the areas of the western half of Bulgaria.

Above the mountains, the cloud cover will be mostly significant and in many places there will be rain, above about 1700 m - from snow. A strong northwesterly wind will blow. In the evening, the wind will weaken and during the night of Thursday, the clouds will break and decrease. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters - about 6°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

It will be mostly cloudy and rainy over the Black Sea. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the west-northwest. In the evening, the precipitation will weaken. Maximum temperatures will be from 11°C in the north to 15°C along the southern coast. The temperature of the sea water is about 10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology