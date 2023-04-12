Nearly 642,000 Tons of Ukrainian Grain were Imported from Ukraine to Bulgaria

Nearly 642 thousand tons of Ukrainian grain have been imported from Ukraine to Bulgaria since the beginning of the Black Sea grain initiative from the end of July last year to the end of March this year. This is indicated by the data of the "Customs" Agency, provided to the National Radio under the Law on Access to Public Information. According to the information of the Ministry of Agriculture, duty-free Ukrainian imports have led to a more than two-fold drop in the purchase prices of sunflowers in Bulgaria and 30% lower price levels for wheat.

Over 14,250 tons of Ukrainian wheat, just over 16,300 tons of duty-free corn from Ukraine and over 611,000 tons of sunflowers have been imported into Bulgaria in the eight months since the Black Sea Grain Initiative came into force by sea and by land transport, the Customs Agency stated for the National Radio and specified that the import of grain from third countries also continues, as during this period more than 24 thousand tons of wheat, corn and sunflower have additionally entered our market.

At mass protests, grain producers from all over the country called for the Ukrainian import of grain to be stopped, because the Bulgarian production is lying in the warehouses and the purchase prices have fallen drastically.

The data of the Ministry of Agriculture from the overview of the state of the grain market in our country shows that the average price of wheat is BGN 445.50 per ton, which is BGN 190 per ton lower than the same month last year before our inclusion in The Black Sea Grain Initiative. The sunflower market was most drastically affected, with the purchase price currently BGN 809 per ton, which is BGN 904 per ton lower than in April last year.

/Bulgarian National Radio