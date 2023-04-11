Bulgarian Railways will provide over 12,700 additional Seats on Trains for the Easter Holidays

"BDZ - Passenger Transport" Ltd. will provide over 12,700 additional seats for the upcoming Easter holidays, announced the railway carrier. For this purpose, additional wagons will be added to the trains that travel along the main routes in Bulgaria. In this way, Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) strives to ensure the comfortable movement of its customers during the holidays.

From tomorrow, April 12 to April 18 incl., trains will travel with increased capacity on the following routes:

• Sofia-Varna-Sofia;

• Sofia-Burgas-Sofia;

• Sofia-Plovdiv-Sofia;

• Sofia-Stara Zagora-Sofia;

• Sofia-Svilengrad-Sofia;

• Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Sofia;

• Sofia-Yambol-Sofia;

• Sofia-Vidin-Sofia;

• Sofia-Lom-Sofia;

• Ruse-Sofia;

• Gorna Oryahovitsa-Ruse distributor;

• Ruse distribution-Stara Zagora-Ruse distribution;

• Varna-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Varna;

• Stara Zagora-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Stara Zagora;

• Varna-Vratsa-Varna;

• Vratsa-Mezdra-Vratsa;

• Plovdiv-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Plovdiv;

• Plovdiv-Varna-Plovdiv;

• Plovdiv-Svilengrad-Plovdiv;

• Plovdiv-Burgas.

For customers who prefer to purchase tickets for their journey from the ticket offices, a pre-sale is underway for seats on all express trains that will be traveling over the holiday period. The usual term for pre-sale of tickets for seats in the ticket offices is 5 days, but BDZ has the practice of extending this term in cases where longer holiday periods are coming up. In this way, the users of the service are given the opportunity to plan their journeys in advance, as well as to purchase a ticket and seat reservation for their preferred train in a timely manner.

BDZ customers can also purchase tickets for their journey online, with the system allowing 30-day advance sales. The online system for selling railway tickets is available on the official BDZ website: bdz.bg, as well as at the email address: bileti.bdz.bg.

BDZ reminds its customers that when buying round-trip tickets, they can enjoy a 10% to 20% discount from the regular price, depending on the company's various commercial offers.

/BDZ