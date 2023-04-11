Romania to Buy F-35 Fighter Jets from the US

Romania will purchase F-35 Lightning II fighter jets from the US, the Supreme National Defense Council decided at its meeting today, BTA reported.

Members of Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense approved the so-called "Concept for achieving operational air defense capability with fifth-generation multi-role aircraft", announced the administration of President Klaus Iohannis.

"Fighters are equipped with a wide range of advanced sensors, have the ability to exchange encrypted information in real-time, both with air platforms and ground defense systems, have the ability to manage the operational picture of the battlefield, allow to achieve and maintain superiority in of the air, a mandatory condition for ensuring sovereignty in the national airspace and, if necessary, for its defense," a press release from the president's administration states.

The F-35 Lightning II is a single-seat jet, multi-role stealth fighter of the fifth generation, developed by the American company Lockheed Martin in three versions: for the needs of the US Air Force, the US Navy, as well as the US Marine Corps and the Royal Navy navy of Great Britain.

Bulgaria is still waiting for the ordered F-16s from the US. Meanwhile, it became clear that the first completed version of the F-16 Block 70 arrived in California on March 28. The finished combat aircraft is destined for Bahrain, and the fighters of Slovakia and Bulgaria are in the process of production.

/BTA