Bulgarian Hoteliers' Revenue Jumped 70% in February

More tourists, more overnight stays, mainly in hotels of a higher category, and a significant increase in the income of hoteliers, reports the National Statistical Institute in February.

The total number of overnight stays in all accommodation facilities during the month was 1.2 million, with 50.6% more compared to the same month of the previous year. Although the increase in overnight stays (by 62.8%) was greater in low-category sites - 1 and 2 stars, the occupancy of high-category hotels was the greatest - 49.5% in 4- and 5-star hotels and 32.3% in 3-star hotels.

In the hotels with 4 and 5 stars, 77.1% of the total number of overnight stays were realized by foreigners and 42.3% by Bulgarian citizens. In 3-star accommodations, 17.7% of the nights were spent by foreigners and 29.2% by Bulgarian citizens, while in other accommodations (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 5.2 and 28.5%, respectively.

The number of customers increased by 48.7% compared to a year earlier and reached 470.2 thousand, foreigners are 65.5% more, and Bulgarians - by 42.5%. The average stay of Bulgarians is 2.2 nights, and of foreigners - 3.2.

Revenues from overnight stays in February 2023 reached BGN 92.4 million, or 70.6% more

compared to February 2022. Foreigners spent 75.4% more, and Bulgarians - 66.7% more.

/NSI