Bulgaria’s Interior Minister reported of Vote Buying from One Political Party to Another

"Vote-buying in the elections was reduced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to levels that did not substantially affect the results". This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev before the National Radio. He summarized that 151 court proceedings were instituted for violation of the electoral legislation.

"They were worked together with the prosecutor's office. They are not urgent. A small percentage of the proceedings can be terminated because they are coordinated. I expect a large part of them to end with convictions. After all, there are those regarding the buying of votes that concern previous elections. It is clearly stated in the reasons of the court panels who exactly," Demerdzhiev pointed out.

He highlighted signals that one political party was buying votes in favor of another.

"There is an obvious desire to get 'convenient crutches' into the parliament. There was one a while ago, which no longer exists. Obviously, this desire motivates some of the parties to resort to this kind of support outside the law for other potential partners. I do not mean 'There Is Such People,'" said Demerdzhiev.

He commented that in the parliamentary elections on April 2, a corporate vote was noticed, which moved along the line of the law and a vote created by dependence over the years. Demerdzhiev explained that there are regions in which those appointed by a given political party have created their own entourage, who thank them for their appointment at the elections.

One of the leaders of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Asen Vassilev came out with a similar thesis on Nova TV on Sunday and stated that GERB mobilizes votes from people who are in the state and municipal apparatus, and separately buys votes.

Demerdzhiev pointed out that all parties buy votes, but two political forces - GERB and DPS - received the most signals.

"The elections, from the point of view of the ministry I lead, were fair," said the interior minister

"Geshev is not suited for the role of the victim"

"The pose and the role of a victim do not suit either the prosecutor general, the minister of the interior, or the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," said Demerdzhiev on the occasion of the announcement by the prosecutor's office that a list of names of magistrates - investigators, prosecutors and judges are subject to threats.

"Our employees are under threat on a daily basis. For a large number of them, there is also operational information that there is a real danger to their lives and health. Their work is such that it inevitably leads to a collision with the underworld. We have action protocols. We cannot spread panic," said Demerdzhiev.

A month ago, the prosecutor's office reported data on the murders of the chief prosecutor, a media publisher and a senior police officer prepared by a criminal group. Geshev commented that this was the "conquered state", and what was presented showed an organized attack by the mafia against the state.

"It is not acceptable for people who are called to protect society to come out and say they are victims," the interior minister pointed out. On Sunday, Justice Minister Krum Zarkov told bTV that if Geshev has information, he should act, not talk.

"It is not correct to show recordings in parts. We have seen such cases over the years. The results were not positive and no convictions were reached," Demerdzhiev also said.

On March 17, he stated that he will not participate in Geshev's "show".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik