Bulgaria: Exports in January and February Increased by nearly 14 percent

In January and February 2023, goods worth BGN 14,769,300,000 billion were exported from Bulgaria, which is 13.9% more than in the same period of 2022. This is shown by the data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

For February, the export of goods amounted to BGN 7,193,200,000 billion and increased by 7.2% compared to the same month last year.

According to NSI data, in January and February, goods worth BGN 16,458,600,000 billion were imported into Bulgaria, or by 7.2% more compared to the same period in 2022.

In February, the import of goods increased by 8.1% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 8,318,800,000 billion.

The foreign trade balance is negative for the first two months of the year and is BGN 1,689,300,000 billion. For February, the foreign trade balance is also negative and is BGN 1,125,600,000 billion.

Exports and imports to and from third countries

For January and February 2023, the export of goods from Bulgaria to third countries (outside the European Union) increased by 14.7% compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to BGN 5,181,800,000 billion. The main trade partners of Bulgaria outside the EU are Turkey, Great Britain, Ukraine, USA, China, Serbia and North Macedonia, which form 53.4% of exports to third countries.

In February, exports to third countries increased by 6.1% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 2,547,500,000 billion.

Imports from third countries for the first two months of the year increased by 2.6% compared to the same period of 2022 and amounted to BGN 6,989,600,000 billion. The largest volume of goods imported from Turkey, Russia, China and the USA. In February 2023, imports increased by 4.5% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,450,700,000 billion.

/NSI